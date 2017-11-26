'House of Cards' Extends Hiatus, Hopes to Resume Production

In a letter to the cast and crew of the Netflix hit, the show's producers say production on the final season will be on hold until Dec. 8.

The hiatus for production on House of Cards season six will extend for another two weeks, according to a letter sent to the cast and crew by producers Media Rights Capital that was also distributed to press by the Netflix series' producers.

The streamer announced earlier this month that the upcoming season would be the show's last, following reports of sexual misconduct against star Kevin Spacey, who was subsequently fired from the series. An investigation into the actor's on-set sexual misconduct is still ongoing. Spacey will likely be written out of the show for the final season.

The letter, signed by Media Rights Capital senior vp television business and legal affairs Pauline Micelli, states that the "crew will be paid for an additional two-week hiatus — beginning on November 27th and continuing through December 8th." The writing staff, as well as a "small contingency of office/accounting staff," will remain in the production office on a continuous basis.

Micelli ended the letter with a rallying cry for the show's cast and crew, saying, "The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business."

An additional update was promised for the Dec. 8 deadline.

Read the full letter below.

Dear Cast and Crew,

As we move into the holidays, we want to express our appreciation for all of the meaningful messages of support we have received from you and want to update all of our loyal cast and crew on our progress and where things currently stand.

We continue to work with Netflix with the hope of resuming production soon. As we continue these discussions, we have determined together that the crew will be paid for an additional two week hiatus – beginning on November 27th and continuing through December 8th.

In addition to the writers, there will be a small contingency of office/accounting staff who will remain in the production office on a continuous basis. Our hope is that the entire crew will be able to reconvene when production resumes, but we want you to know that we will certainly understand if crew members need to find other work in the interim, which will prevent them from re-joining us. We sincerely appreciate all you have done.

Cast and other union members who are not actively working will be paid in accordance with applicable union guidelines through this period and we will be reaching out directly to your representatives to work through the details; we will get to everyone as quickly as possible and appreciate all of your patience here.

These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen. The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.

We will provide an additional update by 12/8/17.

Thank you all.

Pauline Micelli