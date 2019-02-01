House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Receive VH1 Trailblazer Honor

She'll accept the award during an event set to air March 8, on International Woman's Day.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been named one of the recipients of this year's VH1 Trailblazer Honors.

She'll receive the award during an hourlong special set to air March 8, on International Women's Day, on VH1 and Logo. As previously announced, Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay also will be honored at the event, which also is pegged to Women's History Month.

Pelosi made history when she was elected as the first female Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2007. In 2019, she became the first person in more than 60 years to regain the title.

Pelosi is being honored for her commitment to "fight for women and families by working to lower health care costs, increase workers' pay through strong economic growth and rebuild America."

She's currently embroiled in a standoff with President Trump over his demand for border wall funding amid a partial government shutdown that began Dec. 22.

Pelosi previously attended the Trailblazer ceremony two years ago, when she presented the same award she's set to receive this year to Cyndi Lauper.



The 2019 VH1 Trailblazer Honors will "celebrate today's most respected politicians, entertainers, artists, activists, allies and icons who have dedicated their time and steadfast commitments to the women's movement and beyond. Centered around this year's incredible breakthroughs in female empowerment and human rights, the annual event will feature the landmark achievements of its honorees."

The event will be held at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles. Additional honorees to be announced in the coming days.

Past Trailblazer honorees include Ryan Murphy, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, Orange Is the New Black and Trayvon Marton's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.

VH1 Trailblazer Honors is executive produced by Amy Doyle, Vanessa White Wolf and Andria Parides. Wendy Plaut and Marcia Lansdown are the executives in charge of celebrity talent. Amani Duncan and Lisa Lauricella are the executives in charge of music talent. Fonda Anita serves as executive in charge of production. Lauren Quinn is directing.