'Housebroken' Animated Comedy Scores Series Order at Fox

The show comes from Clea DuVall and Sharon Horgan, who will also voice characters on the series.

Fox is adding to its animation roster with a series order for the comedy Housebroken.

The show (formerly known as Therapy Dog) comes from Veep alums Clea DuVall, Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan, with Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) among the executive producers.

Housebroken will explore human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs. The star-studded voice cast is led by Lisa Kudrow and DuVall and also includes Horgan, Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb and Greta Lee.

DuVall, Crittenden and Allan wrote the script and will exec produce with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment and Horgan and Clelia Mountford of Merman. The project is a co-production between Kapital, Fox Entertainment and animation studio Bento Box (Bob's Burgers), which Fox acquired in August.

Crittenden and Allan also have a history with Horgan, having worked on her HBO series Divorce and a 2011 ABC pilot called Bad Mom. Both were produced by Kapital.

Housebroken is the fourth animated series Fox has ordered in the past year to air alongside long-running shows The Simpsons (renewed through season 32 in 2020-21), Bob's Burgers and Family Guy. Fall entry Bless the Harts has been renewed for a second season, and Duncanville from Amy Poehler and The Simpsons veterans Mike and Julie Scully premieres in February. The network also has The Great North from the Bob's Burgers team in the wings.

Prolific indie producer Kapital is behind CBS' The Neighborhood, The Unicorn and Carol's Second Act; ABC's American Housewife and A Million Little Things; and Netflix's Merry Happy Whatever, among others. Horgan, for her part, just signed an exclusive first-look deal with Apple for future projects she creates.

Deadline first reported the news.