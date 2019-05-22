Poll: Most 'Game of Thrones' Viewers Liked Finale Despite Online Outrage

In the wake of Game of Thrones' finale on Sunday, the narrative surrounding the night was the phrase "divisive." But how did the series-ending episode actually play with most viewers? Opinions were mixed, a new survey finds.

Some 26 percent of viewers who watched the episode replied that they liked the finale "a lot," while 37 percent liked it "some," 24 percent "didn't really like it" and 10 percent "didn't like it at all," according to a new Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult poll.

The survey was comprised of 2,201 adults of different ages, genders and ethnicities, and whom exhibited varying degrees of fandom and TV viewing habits.

As far as cancellation fears go for HBO, the survey found that few subscribers were willing to part ways with the premium cabler after the show ended. Some 65 percent of respondents replied that "I don’t have plans to cancel" HBO, while 12 percent answered, "I have plans to cancel it."

Fifty-eight percent of respondents felt "disappointed" with the finale, 49 percent replied they were "satisfied" and 42 percent felt "frustrated." About 20 percent replied that they were "bored" by the episode.

On a scale of "1 to 10," 15 percent of respondents thought the finale was a "10," or "very good." Nearly 47 percent of respondents said they were "satisfied" with the series as a whole and 36 percent reported feeling "sad" about the final season. Roughly 44 percent remain devoted followers and loved the series from start to finish.

The poll also asked whether Game of Thrones viewers are likely to continue following the work of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Respondents were asked, "Does the involvement of the creators of the HBO series Game of Thrones make you more or less likely to see the upcoming Star Wars movie installment, or does it make no difference at all?" Nine percent said more likely and 7 percent said less likely.

But 69 percent of respondents answered that the finale makes no difference at all for the duo's Star Wars future, indicating that the writers will move forward being judged on their current projects and not their past work.