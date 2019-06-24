'How to Get Away With Murder' Creator Prepping Freeform Thriller

'Close Up' has been picked up to pilot, the first such order from new head of originals Lauren Corrao.

How to Get Away With Murder creator Pete Nowalk is headed to Freeform.

Nowalk is teaming with first-time creator Keith Staskiewicz for drama thriller Close Up, an original idea that has been picked up to pilot at ABC's younger-skewing cable sibling.

Close Up revolves around Rachel Guyer, a high school student in Centreville, New Jersey, who is on a mission to expose the truth about her seemingly normal hometown.

Nowalk will exec produce the character-driven drama alongside writer Staskiewicz. The series hails from ABC Signature Studios, the Tracey Underwood-led cable- and streaming-focused arm of ABC Studios and a division of Disney Television Studios.



"Keith is a brilliant storyteller. He’s created a show that is unique, mysterious and timely,” Nowalk said. “We feel lucky that our executives at Freeform and Signature share our passion for these characters and can't wait to make the pilot."

Close Up, which like ABC's Viola Davis starrer HTGAWM promises to be filled with suspense, mystery and twists, is the first order for former Comedy Central exec Corrao since she was tapped to replace Karey Burke at Freeform in April.

"Close Up tells a wonderfully layered story that illuminates the strength behind one young woman’s act of rebellion and its impact on changing the world," said new Freeform head of originals Lauren Corrao. "This show will defy expectations and spark cultural conversation, and we are so grateful to Peter and Keith for bringing it to life on Freeform."



Close Up joins a pilot roster at Freeform that includes Sticks, Girls Code, Misfits andNow and Then. Freeform's originals roster includes Cloak and Dagger, The Bold Type, Siren, Grown-ish, Good Trouble, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Unrelated (formerly Besties), Party of Five, Everything's Gonna Be Okay and Motherland: Fort Salem.

How to Get Away With Murder, created by Nowalk, returns for its sixth season on ABC in the fall. Nowalk remains based at ABC Studios with an overall deal.