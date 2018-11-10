How 'SNL' Addressed the Midterm Elections

Host Liev Schreiber celebrated the record voter turnout for this year's midterms during his monologue, while a Congressman-elect appeared on "Weekend Update."

From the top, the Nov. 10 Saturday Night Live episode hosted by Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber and featuring musical guest Lil Wayne dove into the results of the midterm elections earlier that week.

At the end of his opening monologue to the show, Schreiber noted that a record number — over 100 million Americans — voted in the 2018 midterm elections: "What that number says to me is that we showed up. We showed up because we care for our children, and we care for our country," he said. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for showing up.”

A pre-recorded musical sketch in the episode also referenced the midterms with a song celebrating the things that bring people together regardless of political divides — specifically, the things that everyone hates. According to the song, people can come together over their shared hatred of wet jeans, people who study abroad and come back with an accent, the word “crotch,” warm public toilet seats and guys who make a lot of noise at the gym. Schreiber appeared as a pilot interrupting the movie on a plane just to talk about the wind speed.

"Weekend Update" also addressed the midterms results: “Like a scorned wife after a bitter divorce, the Democrats took back the House,” Colin Jost said.

Jost also gave a shout-out to Jared Polis, who became the first openly gay man elected governor in U.S. history on Tuesday.

Newsdesk co-host Michael Che talked about Stacey Abrams, who is still fighting to win her race in Georgia against Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, which Che said “would be like beating Lebron at home if he was also the ref.”

"Weekend Update" also spoofed the allegedly doctored video of CNN’s Jim Acosta and a White House press intern, and Texas Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw appeared to accept an apology from Pete Davidson.

The episode also referenced Time’s Up in a music video parody for a rap duo called Booty Kings played by Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson. They rapped about women’s bodies but constantly reiterated that they needed consent and would respect boundaries with the hook, “I’m on a mission for that ass, but first I need permission.” Davidson also played a rapper named Uncle Butt, and there were cameos from Future and Lil Wayne.