'How to Train Your Dragon' Spinoff Among 7 Preschool Series Set at Netflix

The shows aimed at young kids also include two live-action series and animated offerings from producers of 'Kim Possible' and 'Odd Squad.'

Netflix is expanding its kids' offerings with seven shows aimed at preschoolers, including a spinoff of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise from DreamWorks Animation.

The slate includes five animated series and two live-action shows from producers and writers of Sesame Street, Kim Possible, Odd Squad and Doc McStuffins, among others.

"With high-quality, age-appropriate programming for kids at every age and stage, we want to help young people find and connect with the stories and characters they love on Netflix," said Melissa Cobb, vp original animation. "We are also here to empower parents to find the shows that are just right for their families during whatever time they feel is appropriate to enjoy entertainment."

The seven new shows are:

Dragons: Rescue Riders | Aimed at a younger set than the previous Dragons shows on Cartoon Network and Netflix, Rescue Riders follows twins Dak and Leyla, who were raised by dragons and thus have a unique ability to communicate with them. They lead a team of five young dragons who rescue other dragons and help people in the town of Huttsgalor. Franchise veteran Jack Thomas executive produces, Brian K. Roberts is a co-ep and TJ Sullivan directs. It's due to premiere later this year.

Hello Ninja | Based on the children's book by N.D. Wilson, the series follows Wesley and his best friend George. Whenever Wesley puts his hands together, bows to his reflection and says "Hello, Ninja," his surroundings transform into an enchanting Ninja world. Atomic Cartoons, a Thunderbird Company, produces; Mark Palmer (Kim Possible) is the showrunner and executive produces with Wilson. Susan Kim (Wonder Pets) is story editor and Michael Dowding (Slugterra) directs. Premieres in 2019.

StarBeam | Second-grader Zoey has a secret identity: Whenever danger beckons, she transforms into StarBeam, the speediest, most powerful and most enthusiastic superhero ever to sip a juice box. Jason Netter (Preacher) and Loris Lunsford (Johnny Test) produce the Kickstart Entertainment show; Doc McStuffins veteran Noelle Wright is the head writer. Premieres in 2020.

Go, Dog, Go! | From DreamWorks Animation and DHX Media, the series is based on the classic children's book by P.D. Eastman and puppy Tag Barker as she has adventures with her fellow dogs in Pawston. Adam Peltzman (Odd Squad, Wallykazam) is the showrunner. Premieres in 2020.

What-To-Doodles | A team of adventurous and lovable young creatures play, grow, laugh, learn and sing together in a series that explores routines and firsts for young viewers. Created by Art Spigel and Hannah Kole and produced by 7ate9 Entertainment. Doug Wood (Molly of Denali) serves as story editor. Premieres in 2020.

Izzy Bee's Koala World | This docuseries from The Dodo and Nomadica (Ice Road Truckers) follows 11-year-old Izzy, who lives on Australia's Magnetic Island and rescues and rehabilitates koalas with her veterinarian mom, Ali. Nomadica's Jared McGillard is the showrunner; Liz Keyishian (Sesame Street) produces. Premieres in 2020.

Emily's Wonder Lab | MIT engineer and science TV host Emily Calandrelli takes kids through a series of experiments and entertaining activities that also teach STEM principles. Calandrelli also executive produces the show from Bunim Murray. Trish Gold produces.