Royal Wedding: How to Watch in the U.S.

Unless you are one of the 600 guests who received a coveted invitation to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, or the 2,000 invited to watch on the grounds, you’ll need to witness the monarchical moment on the small screen.

With cameras allowed inside the ceremony, a slew of networks are carrying live coverage of all the matrimonial magic, including their vows, her dress and the couple's carriage ride around Windsor greeting the public.

The ceremony begins on May 19 at noon local time, or 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT in the U.S. For those in the U.S., here is a guide to where you can watch the highly anticipated nuptials.

ABC

ABC’s five-hour coverage on Good Morning America, hosted by network veterans Robin Roberts and David Muir, will start at 5 a.m. ET.

BBC America

BBC America will livestream the entire event. You can watch the live coverage online by signing in with your subscription to a cable or satellite provider.

CBS

CBS’ live coverage will start at 4 a.m. ET and be hosted by Gayle King and Kevin Frazier. The network’s correspondent Tina Brown will also join in for commentary. Later that day, CBS will also air a two-hour special, Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

E!

E! Live From the Royal Wedding, hosted by Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Sarah-Jane Crawford and royal expert Melanie Bromley, runs from 5-10 a.m. ET.

Fox News

FNC chief news anchor Shepard Smith and America's Newsroom co-anchor Sandra Smith will broadcast from outside St. George's Chapel starting at 6 a.m. ET. Ainsley Earhardt will also co-host Fox & Friends Weekend live from Windsor beginning at 5 a.m. ET.

HBO

After hosting Amazon's coverage of the Rose Parade earlier this year, Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan — aka Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon — will host HBO's live coverage of the royal wedding starting at 7:30 a.m. ET.

NBC

NBC’s Today, led by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotba, will start broadcasting from Windsor Castle at 4:30 a.m. ET.

PBS

PBS will broadcast The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, with live coverage from the BBC, starting at 4:15 a.m. ET. Meredith Vieira will be joined by U.K. host Matt Baker, along with reports from Anita Rani at Windsow Castle.

TLC

TLC will air four hours of live coverage starting at 5 a.m ET, followed by the premiere of Royal Wedding Revealed at 10 p.m. ET featuring commentary from style experts Randy Fenoli, Lori Allen, Monte Durham, George Kotsiopoulos and Hayley Paige.

Movie theaters

Through a partnership with BritBox, Fathom Events will show the royal wedding at 200 movie theaters in the U.S. without commercials, starting at 10 a.m. local time.

Live streams

Several networks, including ABC, CBS and BBC America, will live-stream their coverage. The New York Times also will stream the ceremony on its website.