Howard Stern Recalls Donald Trump Rating Women During Interviews

One of the women Trump rated was his daughter Ivanka, who he said is "a 10."

In a clip from an upcoming episode of David Letterman's Netflix interview show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Howard Stern stopped by to discuss Donald Trump.

Stern began by praising Trump as a guest. The then-real estate mogul and reality TV star frequently visited The Howard Stern Show before he ran for president. “A guest who comes on and says anything that is in his mind is a great guest,” Stern said. “And he would get on, and no matter what I asked him, he would answer in a very sincere and thought out way.”

The radio and television personality shared an example of questions he previously asked Trump, including who Trump believes the most beautiful women are. “I’d say, ‘Mr. Trump, tell me: Who are the great beauties? If I ask you some names, can you tell me who the great beauties are?’” He explained that Trump answered by saying, “The great beauties, Howard, are not actresses. It’s models. And a lot of these girls who work in the, you know, anyone who works in the entertainment industry, really, I’ve only seen sixes and sevens.”

In response to Trump’s statement about beautiful women, Stern recalled telling Trump, “Well Donald, I think Angelina Jolie is a great beauty.” Stern then shared that Trump quickly rated the actress as a seven. Trump then responded that a “great beauty” is his daughter Ivanka Trump. The guest shared that Trump said, “Now she’s a ten.”

Stern also mentioned that the clips of past interviews with Trump are still used in the media. “We’d have these discussions and of course with the Internet now all these tapes are out there,” said Stern. “And they’re still using them on a constant basis.”

Watch the clip below.