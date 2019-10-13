Howard Stern Renews Vows on 'Ellen' With 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Officiating

"I so want to marry you, and I vow to you if you remarry me, I promise for the rest of my life to watch 'The Bachelor' with you in bed every single night," the radio personality told wife Beth.

Howard Stern got "remarried" to wife Beth on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as former Bachelor star Colton Underwood officiated.

The segment, set to air on Monday's show, found Stern relaying a story about how he'd re-proposed to Beth on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week thinking she'd say no and it'd be a funny bit.

"I'm talking to Jimmy, and I said, 'You know, it's embarrassing. I have asked my wife to remarry me. We got married … 11 years ago, but we've been together like 20-something years," he told Kimmel, adding "She always says no. Because she thinks it's jinxed if you get married again, but it's so great. I love the proposal."

To his surprise, she did say yes — and ruined the bit.

But to celebrate, DeGeneres planned a surprise vow renewal on her show, with Underwood — whom she said she'd managed to get ordained that day — serving as officiant. (Both Stern and his wife are self-proclaimed members of the show's fan base, dubbed "Bachelor Nation.")

"First of all, let's just say something right off the bat: Colton's got to get a job," Stern jokingly told Underwood.

For her part, Beth said she only learned that she was "part of a bit and supposed to say no" for the first time, and asked Stern if he really did want to remarry her.

"I so want to marry you, and I vow to you if you remarry me, I promise for the rest of my life to watch The Bachelor with you in bed every single night," he said.

