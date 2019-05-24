Hulu Greenlights Horror Anthology Based on 'North American Lake Monsters'

Mary Laws created the eight-episode series and will write and exec produce the drama.

Hulu is adding another anthology to its roster.

The Disney-controlled streamer has picked up an eight-episode anthology based on author Nathan Ballingrud's collected work of short stories, North American Lake Monsters.

The series will explore how encounters with vampires, fallen angels and other monsters force Louisiana natives to re-examine their broken lives in what is being described as a contemporary horror anthology.

Mary Laws (Preacher) created the series and will serve as the writer and exec producer. Lucan Toh and Babak Anvari (Under the Shadow) will also exec produce the series. Anvari will also direct the Annapurna Television entry.

The untitled series becomes Hulu's latest anthology and joins the J.J. Abrams-Stephen King collaboration Castle Rock and Jason Blum's Into the Dark. The North American Lake Monsters take will be an individual episodic anthology in line with Into the Dark rather than Castle Rock's seasonal variety.

Anthologies continue to remain in high demand as they're often considered more talent friendly as many outlets don't have to pay series regular fees for top talent.

The pickup arrives shortly after Disney assumed full control of Hulu following a deal with Comcast. The streamer will continue to focus on older, edgier and broader fare under Disney's control.