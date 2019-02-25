Hulu Hires Barbara Fiorentino As Talent and Casting Head

The streamer has created the new executive post that the casting director will fill.

Hulu is creating a new executive post.

The streamer has added a head of talent and casting role at the company and has hired Emmy-winning casting director Barbara Fiorentino to on the job. In the new gig, she'll report to vp originals Beatrice Springborn.

The role will see Fiorentino head up casting for all Hulu original projects, working closely with external creative partners on key talent searches for upcoming and current original series. She will also lead Hulu in growing its business with the industry’s top actors, identifying new and emerging talent and expanding the diversity and inclusivity of its casting.

Fiorentino also brings her associate Terese Classen with her, and the pair have started their new roles at Hulu's Santa Monica office today. Having owned her own casting company since 1999, Fiorentino brings to Hulu an extensive knowledge of the talent marketplace.

She is credited with working on a number of popular television shows including Thirteen Reasons Why, UnREAL and Blindspot, in addition to being a consultant for Imagine Television on Hulu’s upcoming series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, premiering this fall.