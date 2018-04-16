Hulu Lands Fyre Festival Debacle Docuseries

The multi-part doc about the notorious music event gone wrong comes from Billboard, Mic and The Cinemart.

Hulu is adding another docuseries to its roster.

The streaming service has picked up a multi-part doc about the Fyre Festival — the ultra-luxury music festival gone wrong — that is being developed by Billboard (a sister company to The Hollywood Reporter), Mic and The Cinemart. The untitled docuseries, slated for 2019, will examine what really happened behind the scenes and the ongoing investigation into the failed music festival that was set to take place on a private Bahamian island, exposing what went wrong and who is to blame.

The series aims to uncover the truth through a series of in-depth interviews from inside sources that range from local Bahamians, stranded festival-goers, vendors and investors. In addition, the docuseries will include hours of exclusive never-before-seen footage, leaked documents, emails and recordings.

The Fyre Festival was developed by 25-year-old entrepreneur Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule. The event promised to offer a high-end festival experience, enlisting some of social media's biggest influencers — including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid — to promote the event. But in the days leading up to the festival, it became apparent that it had been falsely advertised and all the music guests pulled out. Lawsuits totaling more than $100 million in damages were filed against McFarland and Ja Rule, and this summer McFarland was indicted for wire fraud.

The Cinemart will lead production on the docuseries. The company was behind Jay-Z's Time: The Kalief Browder Story for Spike, and is currently working with the hip hop mogul on Paramount Network's Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.

Jenner Furst will direct and executive produce, with Julia Nason and Michael Gasparro executive producing for The Cinemart. John Amato and Dana Miller will executive produce for Billboard, while Angela Freedman and Sharmi Ghandiwill executive produce for Mic. The deal for the docuseries was brokered by CAA.