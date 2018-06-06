Hulu Nabs U.S. Rights to Canadian Comedy Hit 'Letterkenny' (Exclusive)

Hit Canadian comedy Letterkenny is headed for U.S. audiences.

Hulu has nabbed the first two seasons of the CraveTV scripted original created by and starring Jared Kesso.

The comedy revolves around Wayne (Keeso) and his friends living in the small town of Letterkenny, Ontario, a fictional community based on the actor-writer-exec producer's hometown of Listowel. The first two seasons will debut on Hulu in the U.S. on Friday, July 13.

Letterkenny took home three Canadian Screen Awards, including best comedy, best direction and best writing in a comedy, while also scoring Keeso a nomination for lead actor in a comedy.

The series, co-starring Nathan Dales, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr and Tyler Johnson, has also spawned a live tour and merchandising. The fourth season launched in December, with production on 40 new episodes in the works.

Letterkenny is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with DHX Media and Playfun Games in association with Bell Media.

“Thanks to Jared and our partners at New Metric Media, Letterkenny is more than just a brand builder for CraveTV, it’s officially made an indelible mark on pop culture,” said Tracey Pearce, president of distribution and pay at Bell Media. “With this sale to Hulu in the U.S., Bell Media is truly taking Canada’s premium content to the world. We’re excited to introduce Letterkenny to American audiences and deliver more of this fan-favorite series to audiences across Canada."

The first four seasons of Letterkenny, along with multiple special episodes and the original web series Letterkenny Problems, are streaming on CraveTV. Keeso exec produces, co-writes and stars in the series. Jacob Tierney directs, exec produces and co-writes the comedy. Mark Montefiore exec produces for New Metric Media.