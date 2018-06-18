9:00am PT by Bryn Elise Sandberg

Hulu Orders Revenge Drama Pilot 'Reprisal' From 'Handmaid's Tale' Producer

Warren Littlefield will executive produce the project with A+E Studios' Barry Jossen.
Hulu has ordered a new drama pilot.

The streaming service has greenlit Reprisal, a revenge tale from A+E Studios production and The Littlefield Company. Handmaid's Tale producer Warren Littlefield and Barry Jossen will executive produce the project.

Reprisal is described as a hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gearheads. Josh Corbin (StartUp) will write the drama, as well as co-executive produce, while Jonathan Van Tulleken (Movie 43) will direct the project.

Should the pilot be ordered to series, Reprisal would join a rapidly growing roster of dramas at Hulu including Looking for Alaska, Little Fires Everywhere, The Looming Tower and Emmy winner The Handmaid's Tale.

