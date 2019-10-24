Hulu Orders 'Vice Investigates' Documentary Series

Hulu is revealing details about its documentary series with Vice News.

The streamer has ordered 10 episodes of Vice Investigates, which will feature stories about issues defining today's culture. The series, which will roll out over the course of several months, is expected to offer an immersive look at such topics as the geopolitical divide between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the human side of K-Pop stars and the experiences of intersex and transgender athletes.

Vice Investigates has been in the works for several months following HBO's cancellation of newsmagazine Vice at the end of 2018. Showtime later announced it was reviving the show. Meanwhile, Vice New Tonight, canceled on HBO this summer, is returning on Viceland, meaning that the Nancy Dubuc-led media organization will have three unscripted shows on three separate cable and streaming networks.

Hulu is releasing the first three episodes of Vice Investigates on Nov. 1 and will release subsequent episodes monthly beginning in December. The first three episodes will focus on the Amazon fire, Russia's fight against hip-hop and the divisions in the middle east. Vice co-founder and former CEO Shane Smith is expected to appear in the third episode, "A Middle East Divided," which will feature an interview with Jared Kushner.

Vice Investigates, which is led by executive producer and showrunner Subrata De and co-executive producer Beverly Chase, joins a slate of unscripted projects at Hulu that include FX series The Weekly and documentaries Minding the Gap, Fyre Fraud and Ask Dr. Ruth.