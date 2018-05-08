Hulu Orders Wattpad Adaptation 'Light as a Feather' From AwesomenessTV, Kelsey Grammer's Grammnet

Supernatural thriller 'Light as a Feather' is based on a story written by Zoe Aarsen that has received more than 2.9 million reads on self-publishing storytelling platform Wattpad.

Hulu is adding to its genre lineup with supernatural thriller Light as a Feather.

The streamer has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to the series, which is based on a novel of the same name by Zoe Aarsen that has received more than 2.9 million reads on self-publishing platform Wattpad.

Light as a Feather hails from AwesomenessTV, Wattpad and Kelsey Grammer's Grammnet. The show was created by R. Lee Fleming Jr. (She's All That, One Tree Hill) and will follow five teen girls whose innocent game of Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board leads to supernatural fallout. When the girls start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, the survivors must figure out why they're being targeted — and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.

"Light as a Feather is a captivating and unique story, with supernatural twists and thrills that readers all over the world have fallen in love with," said Aron Levitz, Head of Wattpad Studios. "The story is another example of a Wattpad fan favorite that is perfect for adaptation and new life on another platform. We're excited to be working with AwesomenessTV and Hulu to bring Light as a Feather to a new audience in a new format, while also giving the story's millions of current fans another way to enjoy the story they couldn't put down."

Fleming Jr. will serve as an executive producer on the series, which goes into production in June, alongside AwesomenessTV's Jordan Levin, Shelley Zimmerman, Joe Davola and Brett Bouttier; Wattpad's Levitz and Eric Lehrman; and Grammnet's Tom Russo, Brian Sher and Stella Bulochnikov. Bloodlist's Kailey Marsh is co-producing.

Light as a Feather joins a growing slate of genre projects at Hulu, including Stephen King anthology Castle Rock and Blumhouse TV anthology Into the Dark and sci-fi comedy Future Man. Hulu and AwesomenessTV have previously worked together on horror series Freakish, which has yet to be renewed for a third season.