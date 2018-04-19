Hulu Picks Up Middle School-Set Adult Comedy 'PEN15' From Lonely Island (Exclusive)

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle will play versions of themselves as 13-year-olds in the year 2000.

Hulu is taking a big comedic swing with Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle.

The streamer has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for PEN15 (yes, as in the male genitalia), created by and starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle.

PEN15 is described as middle school as it really happened. Erskine and Konkle star in the adult comedy, playing versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts in the year 2000 and surrounded by actual 13-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.

Erskine (Casual, Insecure, Man Seeking Woman) and Konkle (Maron, Man Seeking Woman) will serve as writers alongside co-creator Sam Zvibleman (Take My Wife), who will direct multiple episodes.

The series hails from The Lonely Island team of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, who will also exec produce alongside Party Over Here's Becky Sloviter and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment's Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy. Debbie Liebling and Gabe Liedman will also exec produce. AwesomenessTV is also on board to produce, marking Hulu's third with the company joining Freakish and All Night.

Production will begin in the summer. A formal premiere date has not yet been determined.

PEN15 has been in the works for more than four years at Odenkirk Provissiero. The company teamed with Erskine and Konkle to film a hilarious 15-minute pilot presentation and delivered additional backup scripts before Hulu brought AwesomenessTV on board and greenlit the comedy to series.

PEN15 arrives as Hulu has been evolving its scripted lineup, having wrapped Fox import The Mindy Project as well as announced the final season of Casual and parting ways Difficult People, East Los Angeles High and more.

Erskine is repped by Gersh, Mosaic and Hansen Jacobson; Konkle is with Gersh, Odenkirk Provissiero and Hansen Jacobson. Zvibleman is with Gersh, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Tyerman.