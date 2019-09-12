'The Mysterious Benedict Society' YA Drama Nabs Hulu Series Order

Hulu is adding another drama targeted at young adults to its lineup.

The streamer has given a series order to The Mysterious Benedict Society, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Trenton Lee Stewart. The project comes from writers Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi (Ride Along, Destroyer) and Disney's 20th Century Fox TV and Sonar Entertainment. Jamie Tarses and Karen Hehela Sherwood will also executive produce. Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin will serve as showrunners.

The Mysterious Benedict Society follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by an eccentric benefactor for a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot that has global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way.

Hay and Manfredi's credits also include Amazon's The Boys, The Invitation and R.I.P.D.

The Mysterious Benedict Society will join the YA-focused shows Runaways and Light as a Feather and the upcoming Looking for Alaska on Hulu.

The order arrives as streamers continue to heavily invest in YA-focused programming following the breakout of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. Disney, on its way to full operational control of Hulu in the next few years, continues look for ways to differentiate it from its forthcoming direct-to-consumer service Disney+.