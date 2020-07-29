Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Taps 'Long Shot' Director

Jonathan Levine will helm all eight episodes of the limited series from the 'Big Little Lies' team.

Hulu's limited series Nine Perfect Strangers has found its director.

Long Shot and Warm Bodies helmer Jonathan Levine will direct all eight episodes of the show, which comes from several key members of the Big Little Lies creative team. He'll also be an executive producer.

Like the HBO hit, Nine Perfect Strangers is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty. The book and series follow nine stressed city dwellers who come to a boutique wellness resort to get on a path to a better way of living. Nicole Kidman stars as Masha, the resort's director, who is on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

The cast also includes Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten and Tiffany Boone. The series is slated to air in 2021.

Levine's directing credits also include The Night Before, 50/50, All the Boys Love Mandy Lane and the pilot for Showtime's I'm Dying Up Here. He also created and helmed the pilot for USA's 2014 series Rush. Levine is repped by CAA and Goodman Genow.

Nine Perfect Strangers reunites Kidman with Big Little Lies executive producers David E. Kelley and Bruna Papandrea. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss are adapting Moriarty's book, with Kelley and Butterworth serving as showrunners.

Executive producers are Kidman and her Blossom Films partner Per Saari; Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson of Made Up Stories; Moriarty, Kelley, Butterworth, Levine and McCarthy. Levine's producing partner Gillian Bohrer will be a producer. Made Up Stories is repped by WME.