'Normal People' Brings Forbidden Love Story to the Screen in Hulu Trailer

The Hulu and BBC Three drama has been adapted from Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel.

Hulu has released a first look at Normal People, the streamer's forthcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney's literary sensation that stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in a story of intimacy and young love.

The 12-episode, 30-minute drama tracks the "tender but complicated" relationship between Marianne (Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Mescal) from the end of their school days in a small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

At school, he’s well-liked and popular; she’s lonely, proud and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers — one they are determined to conceal. "That was kind of a perfect time in my life, to be honest," says Connell in the trailer, which exposes their sensual and forbidden love story as it unfolds.

A year later, they’re both studying in Dublin and Marianne has found herself in a new social world, but now Connell hangs at the sidelines, shy and uncertain. The footage shows the young lovers being torn apart by societal factors and family disapproval.

Rooney adapted her novel into the Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe. Lenny Abrahamson (Room, The Little Stranger, Frank) is directing the first six episodes, with Hettie McDonald helming the final six.

Normal People is executive produced by Rooney, Abrahamson, Ed Guiney (The Favourite, Room, The Lobster), Andrew Lowe (The Favourite, Room, The Lobster), Emma Norton (Rosie, A Date for Mad Mary) and Anna Ferguson (No Offense, Prisoners’ Wives).

Normal People premieres April 29 on Hulu after first launching in the U.K. on BBC Three April 26. Watch the trailer above.