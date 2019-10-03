'Big Mouth' Creators Set New Animated Series at Netflix

The creative team behind Big Mouth is adding another series to their Netflix docket.

Just two months after setting an overall deal at the streaming giant and scoring another three seasons of the animated comedy, Netflix has given a series order to Human Resources, another animated comedy.

Kelly Galuska joins the Big Mouth team of Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett in selling Human Resources to the streamer. The project, as its title implies, is a workplace comedy — albeit one set in the world of monsters.

Big Mouth has been a strong player at Netflix since it premiered in 2017, joining an animated lineup perhaps best known for Bojack Horseman. The streamer made its commitment to the series evident in July when it confirmed it would stay in production through at least a sixth season.

The Human Resources news was announced Thursday during a New York Comic-Con panel for Big Mouth.

Kroll, Goldberg, Levin and Flackett will continue to bring other new titles to Netflix under their Brutus Pink shingle, which is tackling animated projects in both the film and television spaces.