This Week in TV: 'Hunters' Debuts,' 'Criminal Minds' and 'Fresh Off the Boat' End

'The Walking Dead,' 'Better Call Saul' and 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' also premiere in the week of Feb. 17.

A highly anticipated streaming show from Jordan Peele and the return of two big cable series are among the shows with premieres in the week of Feb. 17. The week will also bring the series finales of a pair of broadcast shows.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Executive produced by Jordan Peele, Hunters is set in 1970s New York and has a look and soundtrack that evokes the era vividly. It's also about an underground group — the hunters of the title — dedicated to tracking down and taking out Nazis who have blended into American life and are plotting something sinister

The cast boasts Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Josh Radnor, Saul Rubinek, Jerrika Hinton, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin. David Weil created the thriller, which debuts Friday on Amazon.

Also on streaming …

New: Netflix's comedy Gentefied (Friday) follows a Mexican American family caught in the crosshairs of gentrification in L.A.'s Boyle Heights. THR critic Inkoo Kang notes that while the show is "less polished" than the likes of Vida or One Day at a Time, both of which also center Latinx characters, it does uses its comedy to address issues like homophobia and the city's housing crisis.

Also new: Docuseries Babies (Friday, Netflix) is about — yep — babies. It follows 15 children in their first year of life, along with their families and a group of scientists studying early childhood development.

Revival: Beloved animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars makes a single-season return Friday on Disney+. The 12 episodes will likely depict the siege of Mandalore and other key events leading up to the end of the war — and provide closure to fans of the show left hanging after the last season six years ago.

On broadcast …

Finales: A pair of long-running series come to an end this week. CBS' Criminal Minds bows out at 9 p.m. Wednesday with a two-episode finale that sees the BAU team set out to capture an elusive subject (and will feature cameos from several former castmembers). ABC's Fresh Off the Boat (8 p.m. Friday) closes out six seasons with a death in the Huang family — their minivan — and the boys each pursuing their own dreams.

On cable …

Returning: Two of AMC's flagship series are back on the air Sunday, Feb. 23. The Walking Dead resumes its 10th season at 9 p.m., picking up after the fall finale's cliffhanger that left Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) seemingly trapped and facing the Whisperers' herd of walkers. At 10 p.m., Better Call Saul opens its fifth season with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) now committing harder to the Saul Goodman bit.

Also returning: New seasons of Naked and Afraid (Discovery) and When Calls the Heart (Hallmark) both begin at 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

New: YouTube breakout Hot Ones — wherein celebrities talk about their careers with host Sean Evans while eating an increasingly incendiary lineup of chicken wings — morphs into a game show. Also hosted by Evans, Hot Ones: The Game Show (10 p.m. Tuesday, TruTV) features two-person teams playing trivia games through the pain of the spicy wings.

Also new: British import Year of the Rabbit, a comedy about a Victorian-era detective (Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows), makes its stateside debut at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on IFC.

In case you missed it …

Love Is Blind combines elements of dating shows like The Bachelor, 90 Day Fiancé and Married at First Sight, with a significant wrinkle: None of the prospective partners lay eyes on each other until after they're already engaged and have to plan a wedding within a month. The "experiment" is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey and is streaming on Netflix.