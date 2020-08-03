'Hunters' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

It's unclear if stars Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton will return for the sophomore run.

Amazon is going to hunt Nazis a second time.

The retail giant/streamer has handed out a second-season renewal for 1970s-set Hunters, from showrunner David Weil. While the freshman season starred Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton as a team of Nazi hunters, the streamer has not confirmed any casting for the drama's sophomore run.

Still, Weil told The Hollywood Reporter's podcast, TV's Top 5, that he sees more story for the trio. "There's such an exciting opportunity for all these characters into season two and beyond that I would be so excited to bring them back and get to work with them again and see where we can go," he said in a February interview timed to the Hunters premiere.

The series, the first to stem from Weil's overall deal with Amazon, is produced by the streamer, Sonar Entertainment and Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw banner. Weil served as co-showrunner alongside Nikki Toscano, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (who also directed the pilot), Win Rosenfeld, Nelson McCormick and David Ellender. The cast included Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane and Lena Olin.

“With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, “We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the Hunters will be back with us for more.”

While Amazon does not release traditional viewership data, the series currently has a lackluster 64 percent and 67 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on RottenTomatotes.com. "Whether it's good or bad is unclear, but it's definitely fascinating," THR's chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg said in his review of the show.

Hunters is one of a rising crop of Jewish-focused scripted series to cut through this year in the Peak TV era, joining the likes of David Simon's HBO limited series The Plot Against America and Netflix's breakout Unorthodox, among others.