'Hunters' Trailer: Al Pacino Leads Group of Nazi Hunters in Jordan Peele-Produced Series

Al Pacino serves as the leader of a Nazi hunting group in the trailer for the Jordan Peele-produced Amazon series Hunters.

The drama follows a band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The group, known as the Hunters, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials live among us and are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and prevent their new genocidal plans.

Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin also star in the series.

Hunters will premiere globally on Amazon on Feb. 21.

The trailer opens with Meyer Offerman (Pacino) attending a funeral. Following the service, Meyer consoles Jonah Heidelbaum (Lerman) and shares that he knew his deceased grandmother because they "went to the camps together."

"She lived through all of that just to be shot in the living room by a burglar," Jonah says. He adds that his grandmother's murder seemed personal. Meyer responds, "I suppose every murder is personal."

Meyer recruits Jonah to the group and explains that he co-created the group with Jonah's grandmother.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment and was created by David Weil, who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is an executive producer. Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Nelson McCormick and Tom Lesinski from Sonar Entertainment also executive produce.

Watch the full trailer below.