Chris Pine Rushes to Uncover Hollywood Mystery in 'I Am the Night' Trailer for TNT

Patty Jenkins is ready to take on a darker world as teased in the first trailer for her new TNT limited series, I Am the Night.

Re-teaming with Wonder Woman star Chris Pine, Jenkins' six-episode miniseries is inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley) who, after discovering she was adopted, begins to investigate the secrets to her past, which leads her down a sinister trail that swirls closer to an infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in the legendary Black Dahlia slaying of Elizabeth Short in Los Angeles in 1947. Pine stars as Jay Singletary, a former Marine turned reporter.

In the trailer, Pine's Singletary is desperate to uncover the mystery behind Hodel, only to later find himself consumed with the dark trail it leads him on.

"I can feel it all over the place. It's like a buzz," Pine says, as the trailer teases that "some stories don't want to be told. Some stories will eat you alive." Showing a montage of dramatic moments that will take place throughout the series, Eisley's Hodel warns that she "will find out everything." Also threatening, "And I don't care what it breaks."

The drama series, formerly titled One Day She'll Darken, landed at TNT after being shopped to premium cable and streaming services. The series marks another addition into the true-crime genre, with the network's roster already including The Alienist, Good Behavior and Animal Kingdom.

Pine not only serves as a series-regular debut in the drama but will also exec produce. Jenkins will also play a dual role as director and exec producer. Turner's Studio T will produce, with Michael Sugar (13 Reasons Why) also set as an exec producer

Leland Orser, Jefferson Mays, Dylan Smith, Jay Paulson, Yul Vazquez, Shoniqua Shandai, Justin Cornwell and Golden Brooks also star.

I Am the Night is slated for a 2019 release.