This Week in TV: 'I Know This Much Is True,' 'Solar Opposites,' 'Dead to Me'

Mark Ruffalo in 'I Know This Much Is True'

Stand-up specials from Jerry Seinfeld and Jimmy O. Yang and several broadcast finales are also set for the week of May 4.

An awards-ready limited series, a sizable number of streaming debuts — from stand-up comedy to jazz-inflected drama — and a handful of broadcast finales are on the docket for the week of May 4.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Mark Ruffalo plays identical twin brothers with very different personalities and issues in HBO's I Know This Much Is True. An adaptation of Wally Lamb's best-selling novel, the limited series centers on Dominic and Thomas Birdsey and the (many) trials they go through, with Dominic trying to look out for Thomas after he's committed to a mental-health facility.

"This is not light quarantine viewing," THR critic Daniel Fienberg notes in his review. That said, Ruffalo "totally delivers," and there are standout performances from Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi and John Procaccino as well. It premieres at 9 p.m. May 10 on HBO.

Also on cable …

Bravo takes the Below Deck formula to a summer camp for adults in Camp Getaway (10 p.m. Monday). Horror anthology Creepshow, which ran on streaming service Shudder last year, makes its on-air debut at 10 p.m. Monday on AMC. HBO's documentary Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind (9 p.m. Tuesday) explores the actress' life through the perspective of her daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, and others who knew her best. The fifth season of Outlander concludes at 8 p.m. May 10 on Starz.

On streaming …

New: Rick and Morty veterans Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan bring comedy Solar Opposites to Hulu Friday. The animated series centers on a family of aliens trying to fit in on "the human-infested craphole" known as Earth. (You can hear Roiland and McMahan discuss the show on THR's TV's Top 5 podcast.)

Also new: La La Land director Damien Chazelle and His Dark Materials writer Jack Thorne team up for The Eddy (Friday, Netflix) set in and around a Paris jazz club. Netflix also debuts Becoming, a documentary following Michelle Obama on the book tour for her best-selling memoir.

Returning: Netflix finds a way forward with Dead to Me (Friday), which returns for its second season of dark comedy.

Stand-up: Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix special 23 Hours to Kill debuts Tuesday on Netflix. Crazy Rich Asians and Silicon Valley breakout Jimmy O. Yang's special Good Deal drops Friday on Amazon.

Star Wars Day: On May the Fourth, Disney+ offers up two Star Wars treats: the series finale of The Clone Wars and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a making-of docuseries.

On broadcast …

New: Fox debuts unscripted series Celebrity Watch Party — in which famous people discuss the most compelling TV of the week from their homes — at 8 p.m. Thursday. The adaptation of British hit Gogglebox will feature Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck, Raven-Symoné and others in its debut episode.

Specials: After the success of the first Disney Family Singalong, ABC has a second edition on tap for 7 p.m. May 10. At the same time on NBC, a host of comedians, including Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Tiffany Haddish, Judd Apatow and Whoopi Goldberg, will be featured in the Feeding America Comedy Festival, which will raise money for the titular charity.

Final season: The fifth and last run of Blindspot kicks off at 9 p.m. Thursday on NBC.

Finales: The Conners, Bless This Mess, Mixed-ish and Black-ish all end their seasons Tuesday, starting at 8 p.m. on ABC. Riverdale (8 p.m. Wednesday, The CW), Dynasty (9 p.m. Friday, The CW) and The Rookie (10 p.m. May 10, ABC) also finish their runs.

In case you missed it …

Docuseries Prop Culture goes into the Disney warehouses to explore the stories and people behind some of the more memorable props and costumes in the studio's history, from Mary Poppins to Pirates of the Caribbean. Collector and film historian Dan Lanigan hosts; all episodes are streaming on Disney+.