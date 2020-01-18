Lorena Bobbitt Blesses Lifetime Original Movie Biopic

‘I Was Lorena Bobbitt’ will be one of over 100 new titles in 2020, as the network also makes a deal for five more V.C. Andrews adaptations.

Reemerging in pop culture in 2019, courtesy of an Amazon doc series, Lorena Bobbitt is now getting the scripted treatment. The controversial ‘90s figure is set to executive produce a fully authorized Lifetime original movie based on her life.

I Was Lorena Bobbitt is expected to air in 2020, an ambitious year for the network as it celebrates the 30-year anniversary of its infamous telepics and plans to roll out 100 new titles. The project tells Bobbitt’s story from her perspective, tracing her life from immigrant bride to abused wife to unlikely media sensation after she cut off her abusive husband’s penis with a knife in 1993. The film will also document Bobbitt’s emergence as an advocate for other abused women.

Bobbitt, like so many figures from the 90s, has gotten another look in recent years. Docuseries Lorena reexamined the media’s portrayal of the abuse victim and how her life was affected by the very public trial that followed the retaliation she took on her husband. Bobbitt was also the subject of a recent 20/20 special.





Produced by Cineflix International, Bobbitt is joined by Andy Streitfeld, Jeff Vanderwal and Charles Tremayne as executive producer — with The Lizzie Borden Chronicles scribe Barbara Nance penning the script and Danishka Esterhazy directing. Casting should solidify soon, as production is expected to begin this month.

As for Lifetime’s other movie plans, the network is adding more V.C. Andrews adaptions — optioning a five-movie series based on the novelist’s Ruby Landry books.