Ian Ziering, 'Sharknado' Director Reunite for 'Zombie Tidal Wave' at Syfy

Other key members of the 'Sharknado' team are also on board to launch what they hope to be a new movie franchise.

Ian Ziering is returning to Syfy after six Sharknado movies to fight a new seaborne terror.

Ziering will star in and produce Zombie Tidal Wave, the first in what the NBCUniversal-owned cable net hopes will become a new genre-movie franchise. The movie, which reunites several members of the Sharknado creative team, will premiere Aug. 17 as part of a shark-themed weekend of Syfy original movies.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star's I.Man Productions and Darby Parker's Stronghold Entertainment are producing the movie under a deal between the two companies. Ziering will play Hunter Shaw, a veteran sailor who helps locals band together after a tsunami brings hordes of the undead to the shores of his island community.

Anthony Ferrante, who directed all six Sharknado movies, will helm Zombie Tidal Wave as well. Ferrante also co-wrote the script with Parker and Josh LeBlanc, from a story by Ziering and Sharknado writer Thunder Levin.

The movie was financed by Piquant Pictures and The Wonderfilm Media Corp., with the latter's Kirk Shaw and Imprint Entertainment's Michael Becker serving as producers.

"Zombie Tidal Wave offered the opportunity to see my original concept through to release," said Ziering. "It is incredibly satisfying to be a creator and work in all facets of the process beyond my contributions as an actor. Darby and I want to continue to curate more projects together in this hands-on manner, and I can’t wait to bring more of my acting and directing peers, and new production partners, along with us."

Ziering is coming off Swamp Thing at DC Universe and will star in and executive produce of BH90210, Fox's meta-revival of the teen soap that was his breakout role. It's set for an Aug. 7 premiere.

The production deal between Ziering and Parker was negotiated by attorney Michael Kernan, who also handled the licensing with Syfy on their behalf.

Zombie Tidal Wave's premiere will be part of a programming stunt Syfy is calling "Off the Deep End Weekend," which will also feature all six Sharknado movies and titles such as Sharktopus, Zombie Shark and Atomic Shark.