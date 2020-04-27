TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Remote Episode Goes Low

CBS' 'God Friended Me' ends its two-season run with numbers in line with its season average.

American Idol's first remote episode put up season-low ratings on Sunday, but it still topped the broadcast 18-49 rankings in primetime. CBS' God Friended Me ended with numbers on par with its season average.

ABC aired the first remotely produced episode of Idol Sunday, with the top 20 contestants, host Ryan Seacrest and the judges all recording from their homes. The show delivered a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.04 million viewers, both season lows (excluding the "This Is Me" clip shows from the previous two weeks). The Rookie (0.7 in 18-49, 4.96 million viewers) ticked up from its last airing two weeks ago.

The two-hour finale of God Friended Me averaged 6.23 million viewers and scored 0.6 and 0.5 in adults 18-49 for CBS. 60 Minutes led off the night with 10.73 million viewers, its largest audience since December, and a 0.9 in the demo. NCIS: New Orleans (5.32 million, 0.6) was down in viewers but steady in the 18-49 demo.

NBC's The Wall (0.4 in 18-49, 2.85 million viewers), Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (0.3, 1.7 million) and Good Girls (0.3, 1.57 million) were all down week-to-week (though the two dramas draw most of their audiences via delayed and multiplatform viewing). Little Big Shots (0.3, 2.99 million) ticked up in viewers.

On Fox, The Simpsons (0.5 in adults 18-49), Duncanville (0.4), Bob's Burgers (0.5) and Family Guy (0.6) were all even with a week ago. The CW's Batwoman (0.2) was even with its previous episode March 22, but Supergirl recorded a same-day series low at 0.1.

