Idris Elba to Create, Star in Netflix Comedy Series 'Turn Up Charlie'

The streaming giant has ordered eight episodes of the scripted comedy in which the 'Luther' star will play a DJ.

Netflix is going into business with Idris Elba.

The streaming giant has handed out a straight-to-series, eight-episode order for half-hour entry Turn Up Charlie, an original comedy created by, starring and exec produced by the Luther Emmy nominee.

Elba will star in the comedy as Charlie, a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous best friend's problem-child daughter. Additional casting was not announced.

Laura Neal, Femi Oyeniran and Victoria Asare-Archer will pen the script. Elba, Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero (Community, ) will exec produce. Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito will co-exec produce. Georgia Lester (Hollyoaks) will also write and serve as the supervising producer. Shapeero and Matt Lipsey will direct. Gill Isles is set as a producer on the comedy, which is a co-production between Reich's London-based Brown Eyed Boy Productions and Elba's Green Door Pictures. Production begins in May in the U.K. A premiere date has not yet been determined.

The news was announced at a Netflix press event Wednesday in Rome featuring content chief Ted Sarandos.

Elba started his career as a DJ in East London clubs before breaking out on the stage, television and in feature films. He returned to the DJ booth last year with sets in London and performances at New York's legendary Output venue. He was a resident DJ at Hi Ibiza during the summer, when he performed with the Mambo Brothers and Bob Sinclair, among others.

Elba is best known for his role as John Luther on the BBC One drama Luther, for which he earned multiple Emmy nominations. His TV credits include Showtime's John Ridley limited series Guerrilla and The Wire. On the film side, his résumé includes Beasts of No Nation, Star Trek: Beyond, Thor: Ragnarok and Molly's Game.

He's repped by WME and the Artists Partnership in the U.K.