Idris Elba Netflix Comedy 'Turn Up Charlie' Unveils Trailer

Idris Elba is adding DJ and "manny' to his character resume.

The Emmy-nominated actor — who is best known for his dramatic roles on the BBC One's Luther, HBO's The Wire and features like Beasts of No Nation and Molly's Game — is next starring in Turn Up Charlie, a half-hour scripted comedy on Netflix that sees him bringing his real-life DJ skills to the screen.

The streaming giant dropped the trailer on Thursday (watch below). All eight episodes release globally on March 15.

Turn Up Charlie centers on the titular Charlie (Elba), a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous best friend's problem-child daughter, Gabby (Frankie Hervey). Piper Perabo and JJ Feild co-star.

Elba co-created Turn Up Charlie with Gary Reich and the half-hour comedy was given a straight-to-series, eight-episode order last year.

Elba started his career as a DJ in East London clubs before breaking out on the stage, television and in films. He returned to the DJ booth last year with sets in London and performances at New York's legendary Output venue. He was a resident DJ at Hi Ibiza during the summer, when he performed with the Mambo Brothers and Bob Sinclar, among others. The actor will also be performing at the upcoming Coachella music festival on April 13.

In a few weeks, he will also make his debut hosting Saturday Night Live, on March 9, ahead of Turn up Charlie's premiere.

Elba and Reich executive produce Turn Up Charlie, along with Tristram Shapeero. Shapeero will also direct the series with Matt Lipsey. Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito are co-executive producers and the series is co-produced by Reich’s Brown Eyed Boy Productions and Elba’s Green Door Pictures.