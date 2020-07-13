Idris Elba Signs First-Look Deal With Apple

The actor and producer will develop series and feature film projects for the tech giant's TV+ streaming service.

Apple has added Idris Elba to its burgeoning roster of stars and producers with deals at the tech giant.

The company has signed a first-look deal with Elba and his Green Door Pictures under which Elba will develop and produce global series and feature film projects for the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Elba founded Green Door Pictures in 2013 with the goal of developing new and established talent to champion inclusion, representation and diversity of thought and ideas. The company's credits include Netflix's Turn Up Charlie and Sky One's In the Long Run (which aired on Starz in the United States) and the upcoming feature Concrete Cowboys.

All three of those star Elba, whose credits as an actor also include Luther, The Wire, Hobbs & Shaw and Beasts of No Nation. He has won SAG Awards for both Luther and Beasts of No Nation and a Golden Globe for Luther.

Elba joins a growing list of creatives with deals at Apple TV+ including Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuarón, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, The Morning Show's Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Little America showrunner Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Dickinson creator Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg. The company also has deals with Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions, A24, Imagine Documentaries, Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.

Elba is repped by WME, The Artists Partnership and Ziffren Brittenham.