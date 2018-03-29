IFC Renews 'Brockmire' for Two Seasons

IFC is doubling down on Brockmire.

The cable network is renewing the Hank Azaria comedy for two more seasons ahead of its season two debut on April 25. In addition, IFC announced that Documentary Now! won't return for its third season until 2019. The news broke Thursday during the network’s upfront presentation in New York.

Brockmire follows Azaria's Jim Brockmire, a famed major league baseball announcer who suffered a notorious public breakdown after stumbling upon his wife’s infidelity. The show's April 2017 premiere marked the highest-rated new series in IFC history. In fact, the first season was the most time-shifted new original comedy on cable, drawing 8.6 million total viewers.

The series also stars Tyrel Jackson Williams and Amanda Peet.

"This show is my favorite thing I've ever done. Period," said Azaria. "I love shooting it, I love editing it and I love how much people are enjoying it. Jim can say all manner of insane things that I can't. And he does. A lot."

Added IFC president Jennifer Caserta: “Hank Azaria’s extraordinary talent brings the complex and damaged Jim Brockmire to life in a performance that is nothing short of genius. I’m not sure sending Brockmire to New Orleans for Season 2 was a great idea, but assuming he’s still alive by the last episode, I am thrilled to announce that both Brockmire and Hank will be around for Seasons 3 and 4.”

For the Lorne Michaels-produced Documentary Now!, the Emmy-nominated comedy that pays homage to the world of docs, the yearlong sabbatical comes as the result of a scheduling conflict among its creators, which include Fred Armisen, Bill Hader and Rhys Thomas. The already-renewed series will pick up with seven new episodes next year, with production to begin in June.

At Thursday's event, IFC also unveiled a slew of shortform programming for the linear network and digital and social platforms. Among the shows: Sloth TV, a take on the "slow TV" movement; Night Flight, described as a ’80s nostalgia trip; and Bingo Night, which will feature IFC employees drawing numbers in a real bingo game.