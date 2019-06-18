'I'm Sorry' Renewed for Season 3 at TruTV

The scripted comedy will return to the WarnerMedia-owned cable net in 2020.

TruTV has undergone a number of behind-the-scenes changes in the past couple months, but the cable network's onscreen product is remaining pretty stable.

The WarnerMedia-owned network has picked up a third season of its scripted comedy I'm Sorry, starring and created by Andrea Savage. The series wrapped its second season in March; season three is due in 2020 and will run 10 episodes, the same length as its first two seasons.

The critically acclaimed series stars Savage as a comedy writer who exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected situations in her life. The cast also includes Tom Everett Scott, Olive Petrucci, Kathy Baker and Martin Mull.

Said Savage, "I am so, so thrilled to have another season to prove wrong the theory that just because you are a mom, you are not allowed to find buttholes funny. #godswork”

The renewal for I'm Sorry follows recent pickups at TruTV for At Home With Amy Sedaris and The Carbonaro Effect and series orders for comedian Jo Koy's This Functional Family, the cabler's first animated series, and sketch show Game Changers.

It also comes after several executives departed TruTV in the wake of WarnerMedia assuming control of the former Turner channel. Chris Linn, who had headed the channel since 2013, departed after Kevin Reilly was given oversight of TruTV in addition to TNT and TBS (he is also chief creative officer for WarnerMedia's forthcoming streaming platform).

Programming and marketing heads Marissa Ronca and Puja Vohra also departed in the restructuring, and scripted execs Nancy McKenna and Angel Annussek took voluntary separation agreements in April, though they're staying on through the transition.

Executive producers for I'm Sorry are Savage, Joey Slamon, A24's Ravi Nandan, Gloria Sanchez's Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay and Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.