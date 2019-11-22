Imelda Staunton in Talks to Succeed Olivia Colman as Queen in 'The Crown'

The British stage and screen icon would replace Colman as Queen Elizabeth in seasons five and six of Netflix's royal saga.

Imelda Staunton is reportedly in talks to take the throne for seasons five and six of The Crown, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The move would see her replace Olivia Colman, currently reigning as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's royal saga, season three of which recently landed on the streamer. Colman herself took over from Claire Foy, who played the monarch in the first two seasons.

A star of stage and screen for four decades, Staunton is a much-loved face of British entertainment with numerous roles to her name. Her first of five Olivier awards (the British equivalent of the Tony awards) came in 1985, while she has earned nine nominations. She won a BAFTA award for Vera Drake in 2004 —as well as a best actress Oscar nom— and landed an Emmy nomination for The Girl in 2012.

Harry Potter fans know her as the petite, pink-clad villain Dolores Umbridge, a role she first played in 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Most recently, Staunton joined the cast of the Downton Abbey, starring alongside her real life husband Jim Carter.

A Netflix spokesperson played down the rumours of Staunton joining The Crown, which were first reported in the Daily Mail.

“We are currently filming season 4 of The Crown but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet, therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation," they said.

Alongside Colman, season three of The Crown also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles.