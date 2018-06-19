Immigration Anthology From 'Big Sick' Writers Ordered to Series at Apple

'Little America' comes amid an outcry following Fox News' coverage of human rights violations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Apple is moving forward with its immigration anthology series Little America.

Four months after putting Little America into development, the tech giant has handed out an eight-episode series order for the half-hour anthology from The Big Sick duo Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.

The project is being penned and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer-producer Lee Eisenberg (The Office, SMILF), who will also serve as showrunner. Oscar-nominated The Big Sick screenwriters Nanjiani and Gordon will also co-write the series alongside Eisenberg. Emmy winner Alan Yang (Master of None) will exec produce the Universal Television effort.

Little America is based on the true stories included in the Epic Magazine feature of the same name, with Joshuah Bearman and Joshua Davis on board to exec produce for the publication. Arthur Spector will co-exec produce. The Apple series will go beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America at a time when they are more relevant than ever.

The project hails from Universal Television, where Yang is under an overall deal.

All told, Little America is Apple's 13th series order and 12th scripted entry. It joins a roster of originals including anthology Amazing Stories, Are You Sleeping, animated musical Central Park, Dickinson, docuseries Home, Little Voice and See and untitled shows from Damien Chazelle, Kristen Wiig, M. Night Shyamalan and Ronald D. Moore as well as a morning show drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Still to be determined is just how (or when) Apple will release its scripted originals.

The order for Little America arrives as President Donald Trump's immigration policies and Fox News' coverage of them come under fire. Judd Apatow has urged Fox's top filmmakers and showrunners alike to speak out against Fox News' coverage of the "zero tolerance" border policy that has separated parents and their children at the southern U.S. border. So far, Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy), Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Paul Feig (Ghostbusters) have spoken out about the biased coverage as political figures including Hillary Clinton and other celebrities continue to blast Fox News.