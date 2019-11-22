Impeachment TV Ratings See Slight Uptick

Over five days, the hearings have averaged 12 million viewers.

Five days of impeachment hearings on President Trump's withholding of aid to Ukraine were a steady draw for daytime news viewers.

The five days averaged 12 million viewers across all the networks that aired them. The first day had the highest viewership of 13.8 million, per Nielsen.

It fell off for the second and third days before a slight uptick for Thursday and Friday's coverage. To compare, the impeachment average is slightly below the July 24 Robert Mueller hearing (13 million).

Fox News led as the most viewed outlet, closely followed by MSNBC in the daytime audience race and ahead of CNN and broadcasters ABC, CBS and NBC.

Nielsen's figures measure in-home viewing; third-party measurement by Tunity Analytics estimates out-of-home viewing over the first three days of hearings averaged an additional 2.3 million more viewers.