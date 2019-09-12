Industrial Media Taps Devon Hammonds to Head East Coast Production

The former A&E executive will oversee hubs for the indie studio's properties in New York and Atlanta.

Former A&E executive Devon Hammonds is joining Industrial Media to oversee the indie studio's East Coast production hubs.

Hammonds will be senior vp development and production, East Coast, the company's most senior executive in the region. She will lead Industrial's hubs in New York and Atlanta and provide support for companies based there, including Fairhaven Films (headed by Matthew Galkin) and Christina Douglas' Momentum Content. She'll report to Industrial Media CEO Eli Holzman and president Aaron Saidman.

Additionally, the company has promoted Matt Zien to dual roles of vp development and creative director for Industrial's The Intellectual Property Corp. and head of brand development for Industrial Media. Patrick Murphy has been upped to manager of development at IPC.

"Devon has been our trusted colleague in this industry for years, and we are thrilled that she will be joining the team leading our East Coast outposts," said Holzman and Saidman. "She is an incredibly talented executive and leader with invaluable creative instincts. We are excited to continue our partnership with her in this new capacity."

Said Hammonds, "Rarely in this business do you have the good fortune to work with people who have the extraordinary combination of creative vision and business acumen that Eli and Aaron possess. As a network executive, it made them the perfect partners, and I'm grateful for the incredible opportunity to learn from the best and to help drive the future success of Industrial Media and all of our brands under their leadership."

Hammonds was most recently vp development and programming at A&E, responsible for developing new unscripted series and managing the cabler's current lineup. She also was an executive producer, along with Holzman and Saidman, of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and several other A&E shows, including Wahlburgers and Shipping Wars.

She began her career as a producer working under Who Wants to Be a Millionaire EP Michael Davies and also worked at Disney's Buena Vista Productions and founded independent production company 2GooD Media.