'Insatiable' Canceled After Two Seasons on Netflix

Netflix has canceled its dark revenge comedy Insatiable after two seasons.

The streamer confirmed the show's end, following a tweet from castmember Alyssa Milano, who responded to a question about the show's future with "We will not be coming back, sadly."

The series, which stirred up controversy in its first season over its portrayal of a formerly overweight girl (Debby Ryan) who loses 70 pounds and becomes a pageant queen who exacts vengeance on people who have wronged her. The second season, which debuted in October 2019, arrived much more quietly. Even Milano's tweet about the cancellation slipped under the radar for more than a week before Netflix confirmed the show's end.

Insatiable was originally developed at The CW, which passed on a series order. Netflix then picked it up for an August 2018 premiere. Even before the series debuted, it drew criticism for its perpetuation of the "toxicity of diet culture" and objectification of women's bodies, according to a Change.org petition that drew some 288,000 signatures. In the show, Ryan's character loses 70 pounds after being forced to go on an all-liquid diet when her jaw is wired shut.

Creator Lauren Gussis told The Hollywood Reporter that she based the series in part on her own experience and used the radical weight loss for Ryan's character to comment on the trope of thin equaling popular.

"I wanted to tell in theory a story where the characters' desires are deeply rooted in real human emotion, but the things that happen are so crazy that it's less scary to have a conversation when you know you're in a world that isn't quite reality," she said.