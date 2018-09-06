HBO Renews 'Insecure' and 'Ballers'

The comedies will return for seasons five and four, respectively.

HBO has renewed the comedies from Issa Rae and Dwayne Johnson for fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. Rae, the creator and star of Insecure, announced the news on Twitter on Thursday.

The renewals for Insecure and Ballers comes midway through both shows' current seasons. Ballers, which explores the glamorous and often cutthroat world of pro football, is the network's highest-rated comedy. In addition to the Rock, the show stars John David Washington, Rob Corddry, Omar Benson Miller, Donovan W. Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown and Brittany S. Hall.

The green light for Insecure also comes not long after Rae broke into the Emmys race this season, landing a nomination for lead actress in a comedy series. The show — which also stars Yvonne Orji, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Y'lan Noel — follows the friendship of two black women as they deal with their own flaws while attempting to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences.

