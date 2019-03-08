'Insecure' Producer Signs Overall Deal at HBO (Exclusive)

Amy Aniobi will continue on the comedy series while writing limited series 'The Dolls' and developing a new project

Insecure writer and producer Amy Aniobi has signed an overall deal at HBO, strengthening her relationship with the premium cable outlet.

The two-year pact will have Aniobi continue as a co-executive producer of Insecure — which is going into its fourth season — and writing limited series The Dolls with her Insecure colleagues Issa Rae (who will also star) and Laura Kittrell. HBO has also put into development Attachment, a comedy series Aniobi co-created and will executive produce; she'll also develop new projects for the network.

Attachment, produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, centers on a first-generation Indian-American tech CEO who's forced to share her tiny New York City apartment with her mother, who's considering a divorce. The two learn to live with each other — and for themselves.

Aniobi co-created the series with actress and writer Melanie Chandra (Code Black), who will be a consulting producer. Jude Weng (Fresh Off the Boat, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) is set to direct and will also executive produce along with Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine's Lauren Levy Neustadter.

Aniobi is also in development on three feature-film projects: American Princess at Fox and Bye Bye Bye and Love in America for Universal.

The overall deal for Aniobi comes at the beginning of a new era for HBO as it comes under the umbrella of WarnerMedia, the company formed after AT&T's merger with Time Warner. HBO Chairman and CEO Richard Plepler departed at the end of February, and former NBC head Bob Greenblatt will oversee HBO in the newly created post of chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, with a mandate to increase volume across the company's entertainment brands.

Attachment will seek to join an HBO comedy lineup that, along with Insecure, includes Ballers, Barry, Crashing, Divorce, High Maintenance, Silicon Valley and Veep, plus the forthcoming Los Espookys and Run.

Aniobi is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham; Chandra by Abrams Artists Agency, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Peikoff Mahan; Weng by CAA; and Hello Sunshine by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.