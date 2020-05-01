'Insecure' Renewed for Season 5 on HBO

HBO has secured the future of Insecure.

The premium cable outlet has renewed the comedy series, starring and co-created by Issa Rae, for a fifth season. The pickup comes after three episodes of the show's fourth season, which premiered April 12.

"We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice [Penny], and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said HBO Programming executive vp Amy Gravitt. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world."

The renewal further cements ties between Rae and HBO. In addition to Insecure, Rae is an executive producer of A Black Lady Sketch Show, which has been renewed for a second season, and is developing a half-hour series about pro wrestling for HBO called Tre Cnt with Dwayne Johnson. She's also set to star in and exec produce (alongside Laura Dern) The Dolls, a limited series about riots over Cabbage Patch dolls in the early 1980s.