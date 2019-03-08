'Iron Fist' Star to Topline Fox Serial-Killer Drama

Fox has found the title star for its drama pilot Prodigal Son.

Finn Jones, who starred in Iron Fist on Netflix and had a key role on Game of Thrones, will star in the pilot from writers Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver (Deception). His character, Malcolm Bright, is a criminal psychologist who has unique insight into how killers think — because his father is one.

Michael Sheen is playing the father, a former cardiothoracic surgeon and notorious serial killer now in prison. The cast also includes Bellamy Young (Scandal) as Malcolm's mother, along with Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts.

Jones' Malcolm is intelligent but deeply damaged, with a self-deprecating sense of humor and surprising levels of compassion. He uses his razor-sharp instincts as a forensic profiler to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, but often angers his colleagues at the department. Meanwhile, he has to deal with his manipulative mother and an imprisoned father who wants to bond with him, along with an annoyingly normal sister.

Fedak and Sklaver wrote the darkly comedic Prodigal Son and executive produce with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions and director Lee Toland Krieger (Riverdale). The show is a co-production of Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Jones played the lead in Iron Fist on Netflix for two seasons and in the streaming giant's other Marvel series. The show was canceled as the streaming giant cut ties with Marvel. He also played Loras Tyrell in Game of Thrones. He is repped by CAA and Curtis Brown in the U.K. and managed by Nicholas Bernheim.

Prodigal Son is one of three pilots from Berlanti Productions in contention for next season, along with The CW's Batwoman and Katy Keene. The company already has a record 15 series on air.

Deadline first reported the news.