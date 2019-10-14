'This Is Us' Adds 'Euphoria' Actor (Exclusive)

Austin Abrams will recur on the NBC drama in a storyline set in the past.

This Is Us is adding another new castmember in season four.

Austin Abrams (Euphoria) will recur in one of the show’s 1990s storylines. The actor will play Marc, who meets teen Kate (Hannah Zeile) in a record store — and who, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter, will play a love interest for the Pearsons' daughter.

He’ll first appear in the Oct. 15 episode, “Flip a Coin,” which sees Kevin (Justin Hartley) reflecting on his past, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) visiting Randall (Niles Fitch) at college, and Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) mom coming to visit. Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) will share new experiences with baby Jack.

Abrams is the fourth addition to the show's already large cast this season, joining Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time), Blake Stadnik and Asante Blackk (When They See Us). Blackk, playing a teenager in Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth's new neighborhood in Philadelphia, will be a series regular.

This Is Us also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Jon Huertas, Logan Shroyer, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Lonnie Chavis, Parker Bates, Faithe Herman, Eris Baker, Lyric Ross and Griffin Dunne. The series airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Abrams, who is repped by WME and Industry Entertainment, currently stars opposite Zendaya in Euphoria. The Walking Dead alum can also be seen in Paper Towns, Guillermo del Toro’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and the final season of FX’s The Americans.