'This Is Us' Adds Tim Matheson in Key Season 4 Role

The actor will play the father of Mandy Moore's character in a recurring part on the NBC drama.

This Is Us will expand its family a little more in season four.

Tim Matheson (The West Wing, Hart of Dixie) has joined the fourth season of the NBC hit in a key recurring role. He'll play Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) previously unseen father.

The series has previously introduced Rebecca's mother, Janet Malone, who has a strained relationship with her daughter. Moore has hinted that Rebecca is somewhat closer to her dad.

Moore also told The Hollywood Reporter that Rebecca's flashback scenes with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) will be on the lighter side in the early part of the season: "We start in the time period with Jack and Rebecca right after they get back from that road trip. My first [wardrobe] fitting, it was like a '70s explosion: colored eye shadows and chokers and hoops. It's the best. I'm like, 'Can we just live here all the time?' It's the most fun to be young and excited about life and there's levity. Nothing bad has happened to her yet. It's just fun to be in love with Jack."

Matheson, whose credits also include Animal House and Fletch, has recently recurred on The Good Fight and The Affair. He also appeared in the Child's Play remake released in June.

This Is Us begins its fourth season Sept. 24 on NBC. Watch a trailer below.

Deadline first reported the casting.