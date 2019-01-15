'This Is Us' Adds Goran Visnjic in Recurring Role

The former 'Timeless' star will have a recurring part on the show as someone connected to Susan Kelechi Watson's Beth.

NBC's This Is Us finished its fall run with a couple of surprising scenes, one of which involved a flash-forward to Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) at a dance school.

A new castmember on the series may help answer some of the questions surrounding that scene.

This Is Us has added erstwhile Timeless star Goran Visnjic in a recurring part. He will play Vincent, a teacher of Beth's, and will make his first appearance in an upcoming episode devoted to her life before she married Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and became a part of the Pearson family. An airdate for the episode hasn't been set yet.

"We have a really, really special episode coming up that is pretty much entirely devoted to Beth and her life outside of Randall and who she was before she met him," co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker told The Hollywood Reporter. "That will answer a lot of questions about why future Beth was presiding over all those ballerinas."

Visnjic is coming off Timeless, where he played time-traveling vengeance seeker Garcia Flynn. His history with NBC stretches back to ER, on which he played Dr. Luka Kovac for nine seasons. His other series credits include Extant and Red Widow, and he has a role in the third season of Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet.

This Is Us returns from hiatus Tuesday, Jan. 15.