TV Ratings: 'This Is Us,' 'NCIS' Return on Top, 'Empire' Opens Low

Ratings for the first Tuesday of the 2019-20 season look a lot like they did at the end of last season — which is to say, NBC's This Is Us was the clear leader among adults 18-49 and CBS' NCIS had the largest total audience by several million viewers.

Returning shows were down across the board from last season's premieres — including lows for Fox's Empire — with most coming in around where they ended last season. A pair of rookies on ABC, Black-ish spinoff Mixed-ish and drama Emergence, put up OK but not stellar premiere numbers.

NBC swept all three hours in adults 18-49 with The Voice (1.5 rating, 8.24 million viewers), This Is Us (1.8, 7.67 million) and New Amsterdam (1.1, 6.27 million). The latter's ratings may change in the finals as This Is Us ran eight minutes into the 10 p.m. hour. Last season, The Voice opened at 2.2 in the 18-49 demo, This Is Us at 3.0 and New Amsterdam at 1.8.

The return of Cote de Pablo to NCIS helped the CBS drama score a 1.3 in adults 18-49 and 12.27 million viewers, nearly matching the 1.4 and 12.56 million for its 2018 debut. FBI (0.9, 8.76 million) was on par with last season's average, and NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.74 million) had its lowest-rated premiere.

The final season of Empire opened with a 1.0 among adults 18-49 and 3.35 million, series lows in both measures. The Resident scored a 0.8 and just under 4 million viewers, below last season's average. Fox nonetheless improved a little versus the same night last year.

The Conners began its second season on ABC with a 1.3 in the 18-49 demo and 5.68 million viewers, way below last year's anticipated series premiere (2.4, 10.56 million) but not far off where it ended the season. Bless This Mess (0.8, 4 million) was a little above its spring average, while Mixed-ish (0.9, 4.01 million) built a bit on its lead-in. Black-ish scored a 0.8 and 3.52 million viewers, and Emergence premiered to a 0.8 and 4.1 million, in line with The Rookie's average in the time period last season. The CW's Pandora and Mysteries Decoded each drew a 0.1.

NBC topped the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.5 rating, half a point clear of second-place CBS (1.0). ABC and Fox tied at 0.9. The CW brought up the rear at 0.1.

Last season, broadcast series (excluding live sports) rose by about 60 percent in adults 18-49 and 46 percent in viewers with a week of delayed viewing.

