'This Is Us' Executive Producer Inks Overall Deal With Disney's 20th TV

Another key member of the This Is Us team is putting down roots at 20th Century Fox Television.

Ken Olin, who executive produces and directs the NBC hit drama, has inked his first overall deal with the Disney-owned studio. Under the terms of the pact, Olin will continue to serve as an exec producer and director on the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated series from creator Dan Fogelman.

"Ken is a special talent and a terrific guy who has been such a valuable resource to Dan and everyone at This Is Us," 20th president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis said Wednesday in a statement. "Keeping him at this studio and on that important show was literally a mission for Howard [Kurtzman] and me, and we’re equally excited to work on other projects with him. He’s hungry and excited to do more which is music to our ears."



Olin becomes the latest member of the This Is Us family to sign an overall deal with 20th, joining Fogelman and co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger at the studio. Fogelman inked a new nine-figure pact in May, and Aptaker and Berger signed deals in 2017 when they were promoted to co-showrunners alongside Fogelman.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to continue working with Dan Fogelman and our entire This Is Us family while at the same time developing new projects with Dana Walden, Craig Hunegs, Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman. Over the course of my career I’ve had two homes — Disney and 20th — and now they’re one! Oh, happy day,” Olin said.

For his part, former actor Olin's credits include Thirtysomething, Alias and Brothers & Sisters. He is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.

Olin joins a rapidly growing stable of overall deals at 20th TV, which has been aggressively inking new pacts since becoming part of the Disney Television Studios fold earlier this year. The studio has announced a massive 21 new overall deals with talent including Adam F. Goldberg, Phoebe Robinson, Drew Goddard, John Legend, Liz Meriwether, Jon M. Chu and more.