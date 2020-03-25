TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Finale, 'NCIS' Score Big

CBS' 'FBI: Most Wanted' also reaches season highs Tuesday thanks to a crossover with its parent show.

The season finale of This Is Us delivered its best same-day ratings in months Tuesday. CBS' entire lineup hit or tied season highs in both total viewers and adults 18-49 as widespread stay-at-home mandates during the coronavirus pandemic continue to drive viewing.

This Is Us scored a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, tying the Oct. 1 episode for its second-best mark of the season. The finale's 7.85 million viewers were the most for the show since its season premiere. The debut of Council of Dads (0.7 in 18-49, 3.95 million viewers) was in line with New Amsterdam's demo average for the season. Ellen's Game of Games (1.4, 6.29 million) hit season highs for the second consecutive week.

The 13.08 million viewers for CBS' NCIS is the best outing for the show since February 2019; the show tied a season high in the 18-49 demo at 1.3. A crossover between FBI (10.78 million viewers, 1.1 in the demo) and FBI: Most Wanted (9.48 million, 1.0) brought season highs in both measures for the two shows.

ABC's The Conners (1.1 in adults 18-9, 6.4 million viewers) dipped slightly versus a week ago but was ahead of its season averages. Bless This Mess (0.7, 4.08 million), Mixed-ish (0.6, 2.99 million), Black-ish (0.6, 2.64 million) and For Life (0.6, 2.4 million) were steady.

Fox's Empire (0.7 demo, 2.79 million viewers) added about 100,000 viewers while holding steady in adults 18-49. The Resident was also even with last week's demo number with 0.8 but declined a little in viewers to 4.43 million (still above its same-day average). The CW aired reruns.

NBC led the night among adults 18-49 with a 1.3 rating. CBS finished second with 1.1 (and held a commanding lead in total viewers). Fox (0.8) edged ABC (0.7) for third place. Univision averaged 0.5, followed by Telemundo with 0.4 and The CW with 0.1.

